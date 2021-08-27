Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Down 2.5%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $295.16 and last traded at $297.65. 60,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,205,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.26.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on shares of Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.36.

The firm has a market cap of $87.35 billion and a PE ratio of -80.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $4,351,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 898,649 shares of company stock valued at $230,031,273. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $4,586,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

