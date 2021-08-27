Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $275.00. The stock had previously closed at $283.76, but opened at $296.66. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock. Snowflake shares last traded at $301.94, with a volume of 90,739 shares.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNOW. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.36.
In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $6,129,751.77. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 112,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,956,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total value of $919,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 898,649 shares of company stock worth $230,031,273 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.83. The company has a market cap of $90.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.33.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Snowflake Company Profile (NYSE:SNOW)
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
