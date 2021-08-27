Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $275.00. The stock had previously closed at $283.76, but opened at $296.66. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock. Snowflake shares last traded at $301.94, with a volume of 90,739 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNOW. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.36.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $6,129,751.77. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 112,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,956,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total value of $919,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 898,649 shares of company stock worth $230,031,273 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 9.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 3.8% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Snowflake by 12.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Snowflake by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.83. The company has a market cap of $90.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.33.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

