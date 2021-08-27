SnowGem (XSG) Price Tops $0.0441 on Top Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004309 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 61% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

