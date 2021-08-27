Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

NASDAQ:OTMO opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.42. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter valued at $164,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

