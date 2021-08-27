Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STWRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

STWRY opened at $12.58 on Thursday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

