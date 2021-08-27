Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,433 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

