Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO opened at $48.75 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.