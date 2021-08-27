Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 102.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CARR opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $58.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.83.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.