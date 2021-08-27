Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Takes $3.07 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 109,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,838,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth about $972,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

