Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.19.

Shares of PSX opened at $70.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

