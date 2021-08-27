Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE) Declares Final Dividend of $0.04

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This is an increase from Southern Cross Electrical Engineering’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.
About Southern Cross Electrical Engineering
