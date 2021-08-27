SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 500.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 128,928 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 129,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,375,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.74. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,512. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.