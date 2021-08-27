Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spectris presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Spectris alerts:

SEPJF traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 845. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06. Spectris has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $55.28.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.