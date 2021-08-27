Spectrum Management Group LLC Acquires 2,267 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 28,473.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,914,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $152,150,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $138,457,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 156,462,766.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,693,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,883 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,236,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,777 shares during the period.

FALN traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.19. The stock had a trading volume of 657,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,617. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $30.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

