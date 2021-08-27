Spectrum Management Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 214,367.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,658,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649,971 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,092 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,267,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,182,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,032,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.31. 236,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,529. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.