Spectrum Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $658.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,860. The firm has a market cap of $313.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $613.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $662.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

