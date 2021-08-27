Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $154.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,163,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,803. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

