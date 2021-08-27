Spectrum Management Group LLC Sells 183 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Spectrum Management Group LLC decreased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 39.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,037,000 after buying an additional 956,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after buying an additional 715,968 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth about $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 50.9% in the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,720,000 after buying an additional 392,594 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 108.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after buying an additional 335,963 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $372.67. The company had a trading volume of 707,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.91. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

ANTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.