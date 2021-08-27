Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Gap Up to $16.23

Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.23, but opened at $16.92. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 2,082 shares trading hands.

SPRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $534.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

