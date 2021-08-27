Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Earns “Hold” Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$140.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.25.

SPLK opened at $152.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $53,419.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,791. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,112,624,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Splunk by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,701 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Splunk by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,545,920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $751,361,000 after purchasing an additional 98,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,539,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Splunk by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,169,000 after purchasing an additional 227,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

