Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Increased to $166.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SPLK. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Splunk from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.25.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $152.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.32. Splunk has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,791 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the software company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Splunk by 520.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the software company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the software company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Splunk by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

