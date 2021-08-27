Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $184.00 at Barclays

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $152.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,681 shares of company stock worth $1,330,791. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 17.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 19.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

