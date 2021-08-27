Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will report sales of $47.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.30 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $33.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $181.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.00 million to $182.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $231.08 million, with estimates ranging from $226.20 million to $235.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sprout Social.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Sprout Social stock traded up $7.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.05. 429,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,318. Sprout Social has a one year low of $31.27 and a one year high of $123.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.25.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $3,317,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,659,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,706 shares of company stock valued at $18,639,228. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,790,000 after purchasing an additional 915,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,369,000 after acquiring an additional 753,840 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 128,713.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,186,000 after purchasing an additional 729,806 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,706,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 84.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,981,000 after acquiring an additional 491,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprout Social (SPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.