Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.17.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 257.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 88,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter worth $1,036,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter worth $218,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.