Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.17.
Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 257.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 88,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter worth $1,036,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter worth $218,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spruce Biosciences Company Profile
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).
