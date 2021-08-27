St Barbara Limited (ASX:SBM) Plans Final Dividend of $0.02

St Barbara Limited (ASX:SBM) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

In related news, insider Craig Jetson 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

