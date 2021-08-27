Stabilize Tops 24 Hour Volume of $107,502.00 (STBZ)

Stabilize (CURRENCY:STBZ) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. Stabilize has a market cap of $251,728.34 and $107,502.00 worth of Stabilize was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stabilize coin can now be bought for $1.89 or 0.00003920 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stabilize has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stabilize Profile

Stabilize (STBZ) is a coin. Stabilize’s total supply is 133,000 coins. Stabilize’s official website is www.stabilize.finance . Stabilize’s official Twitter account is @StabilizePro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Stabilize Protocol is an upcoming protocol that rewards depositors of stablecoins with the STBZ reward token. The reward varies how close the stablecoin is to its peg. The higher the stablecoin is above its peg, the less reward it gets, the lower, the more reward it gets, thus a system is created that pushes stablecoins closer to their pegs. “

