STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) CEO Benjamin S. Butcher Sells 35,000 Shares

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

STAG opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in STAG Industrial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,799,000 after acquiring an additional 302,059 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

