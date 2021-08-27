State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “State Auto Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company, which engages, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the property and casualty insurance business. The company’s principal subsidiary is State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company. State Auto P&C is a regional insurer engaged primarily in writing personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers’ compensation and fire insurance. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of STFC stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. State Auto Financial has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $51.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 5.88%. Analysts forecast that State Auto Financial will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott Alan Jones sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $805,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 36,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,831,294.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,278 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,435. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 182.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 96.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

