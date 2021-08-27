Stealth Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Stealth has a market cap of $4.15 million and $2,935.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001014 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00036651 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00037524 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,628,096 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

