Stenprop (LON:STP) Shares Up 0.9%

Stenprop Limited (LON:STP) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 171.85 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 171.85 ($2.25). 11,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 259,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.38 ($2.23).

The firm has a market capitalization of £502.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 163.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Stenprop’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

In related news, insider James Beaumont sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06), for a total transaction of £20,013.86 ($26,148.24).

Stenprop Company Profile (LON:STP)

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

