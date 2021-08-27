STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.41

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €33.41 ($39.31) and traded as high as €36.96 ($43.48). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €36.77 ($43.26), with a volume of 1,292,137 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €38.74 ($45.58).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of €33.41.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.