Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Altimmune Call Options (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 42,701 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,456% compared to the typical volume of 2,745 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth $168,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 24.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 13.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth $551,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 65,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

ALT opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $567.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14. Altimmune has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $24.61.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ALT shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

