Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,311 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,461% compared to the average volume of 84 call options.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,441,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 27.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arconic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arconic by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,527,000 after acquiring an additional 173,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3,116.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

ARNC stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.73. Arconic has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 3.06.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

