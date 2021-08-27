Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Coty Call Options (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 52,682 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 398% compared to the average volume of 10,574 call options.

COTY stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.49. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coty will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Coty by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Coty in the first quarter worth about $47,668,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 55.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,173 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 8,317.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,006,000 after buying an additional 3,948,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,409,000 after buying an additional 3,201,484 shares in the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. boosted their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

