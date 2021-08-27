Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of uniQure Call Options (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 7,798 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,581% compared to the average daily volume of 464 call options.

QURE traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,227. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. uniQure has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $52.19.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. The company had revenue of $463.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.65 million. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,679.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $119,439.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,450 shares of company stock valued at $696,149. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 291.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,394,000 after acquiring an additional 98,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after acquiring an additional 45,265 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 25,718 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.