Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:STKAF opened at $3.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38. Stockland has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $3.73.
About Stockland
