StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of StoneX Group worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.18.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. As a group, analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $398,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,055.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.