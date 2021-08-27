Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires 2,369 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.11. 39,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,947. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $103.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.21.

