Strategy Asset Managers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Etsy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,682,902,000 after buying an additional 109,840 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Etsy by 84.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,373,000 after acquiring an additional 216,943 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 28.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,991,000 after acquiring an additional 216,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 32.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,756,000 after acquiring an additional 227,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, decreased their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.96. 32,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,252. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.06 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

