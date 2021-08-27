Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $572,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $551,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,857,000 after buying an additional 1,204,927 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $82.57. 24,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,882. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.67. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.