Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 273.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 31.4% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after buying an additional 85,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.52. 30,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,292. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Citigroup downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.19.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.