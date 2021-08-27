Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,820,000 after buying an additional 6,720,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,881,000 after buying an additional 5,626,858 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,796,680.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,139,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,977,000 after buying an additional 4,139,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,292,000 after buying an additional 4,100,779 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFV traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.65. 1,357,162 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

