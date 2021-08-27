Strategy Asset Managers LLC Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in American Tower by 27.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.22. 11,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,842. The company has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $291.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.17.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

