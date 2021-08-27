Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €74.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAX. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €81.27 ($95.61).

SAX opened at €67.80 ($79.76) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €67.62. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 52 week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

