Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Decreased by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 25,437 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 2.2% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Stryker were worth $57,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Stryker by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Stryker by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,323,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 10.6% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker stock traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $273.42. 950,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,349. The firm has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $194.04 and a twelve month high of $275.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

