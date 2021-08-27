Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 105,341 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 454,997 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 105,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $25,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 761.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.65. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $446,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $375,358.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,339,633.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,797 shares of company stock worth $9,192,052. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

