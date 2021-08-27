Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,646,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,287,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.38% of Blade Air Mobility as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $19.88.

BLDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

