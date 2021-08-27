Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 844,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,392 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $24,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 84,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

BHC opened at $28.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

