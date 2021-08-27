Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,396,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 240,721 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $24,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 39.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,794,000 after buying an additional 1,078,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,708,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,220,000 after buying an additional 445,764 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $5,485,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $5,195,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 26.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,354,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,160,000 after buying an additional 281,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

