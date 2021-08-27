Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $18.05 Million Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 338,346 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $18,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 194.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $51.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $51.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.56%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

